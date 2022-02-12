stETH Price Hits $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.02 or 0.06894309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,313.57 or 1.00041392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006377 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

