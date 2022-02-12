STM Group (LON:STM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.99

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.99 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.43). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43), with a volume of 200,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.98. The firm has a market cap of £19.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

In other STM Group news, insider Alan Roy Kentish bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £93,000 ($125,760.65).

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

