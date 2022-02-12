STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $353.13

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.13 ($4.78) and traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.68). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.76), with a volume of 47 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STVG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 345.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.13. The firm has a market cap of £164.46 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19.

In other STV Group news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($24,002.70).

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

