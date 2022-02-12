Swap (XWP) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $212,453.75 and $39.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,808,022 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

