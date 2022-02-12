Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.47

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.47 and traded as high as $59.70. Swisscom shares last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 6,902 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

