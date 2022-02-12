Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock worth $14,661,000 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Switch by 95.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Switch by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Switch by 20.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Switch by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 172,450 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 0.68.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.