SYNC Network Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.84 million and $24.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00244454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005370 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000881 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,623,119 coins and its circulating supply is 123,715,735 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

