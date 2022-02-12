Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

NASDAQ TOACU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13.

