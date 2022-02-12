Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Million

Brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to post sales of $7.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $15.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.89 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $42.50.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $12,838,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,298.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

