Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 422,725 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative return on equity of 535.92% and a negative net margin of 1,616.72%.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.