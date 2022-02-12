Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120,669 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.47% of Teleflex worth $258,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Teleflex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $320.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.50 and a 200 day moving average of $350.89. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

