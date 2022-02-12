Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.31

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $12.65. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 6,273,563 shares changing hands.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

