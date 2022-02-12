Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $22.69 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $52.38 million and $8.37 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $22.69 or 0.00053422 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,384,912 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,520 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

