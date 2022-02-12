TENT (TENT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.06 million and $99,480.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00283789 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00076946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00096095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000106 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

