TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Update

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the January 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $4,360,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $4,212,000.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Shares of WULF stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.75.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.