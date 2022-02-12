Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion and $51.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.62 or 0.06909505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.44 or 1.00321107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 81,074,697,053 coins and its circulating supply is 78,423,051,214 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

