The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.35

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.35 and traded as low as C$90.29. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$91.07, with a volume of 239,858 shares changing hands.
Separately, CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.38.
In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett purchased 10,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$87.89 per share, with a total value of C$878,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,076,150. Also, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total transaction of C$8,138,049.42.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.