The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.35

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.35 and traded as low as C$90.29. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$91.07, with a volume of 239,858 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.60.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$104.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.36 million. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett purchased 10,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$87.89 per share, with a total value of C$878,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,076,150. Also, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total transaction of C$8,138,049.42.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.