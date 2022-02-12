The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Reaches $4.39 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $4.39 billion and approximately $929.58 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00010006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,254,385 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

