Throne (THN) Reaches Market Cap of $52.95 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $52.95 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.36 or 0.06857502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.33 or 0.99782253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049180 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,187,104 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.