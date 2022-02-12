Throne Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Throne has a total market cap of $51.20 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.77 or 0.06860917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.04 or 0.99982583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,413,425 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

