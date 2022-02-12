Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.18

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.18 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.61). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 297,127 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:TILS)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.