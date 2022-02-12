TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

RNW opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.11. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.45.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

