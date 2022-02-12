Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $4.92. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 160,018 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $731.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

