Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $4.92. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 160,018 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $731.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.64.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
