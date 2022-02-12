Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$1.30. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 78,705 shares.

TV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$125.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

