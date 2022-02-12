Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.95 and traded as high as C$3.52. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 1,433,196 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.86 million and a P/E ratio of -41.43.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

