Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 73.4% in January

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 790,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 171.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

