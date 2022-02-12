Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 73.4% in January

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 790,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 171.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
