Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.50. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 124,843 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $60,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,144. Insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

