TRON Market Cap Reaches $6.50 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002512 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003803 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,785,023,830 coins and its circulating supply is 101,785,024,485 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.