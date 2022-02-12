Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.47

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.47 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 52.96 ($0.72). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 52.90 ($0.72), with a volume of 5,200,544 shares.

TLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 67 ($0.91) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. raised their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

The company has a market capitalization of £757.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.47.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama purchased 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,589.05).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

