Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.24 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THCA. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 723,508 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 199.3% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 750,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $3,823,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 312,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

