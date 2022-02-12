Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.01. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 12,888 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)
