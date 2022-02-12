Tycoon (TYC) Price Hits $0.0306

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tycoon has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $165,799.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

