UEX (TSE:UEX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.32. UEX shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 490,132 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$179.45 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

