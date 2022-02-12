Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Tops $0.0669 on Exchanges

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $66,920.61 and $314.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.02 or 0.06894309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,313.57 or 1.00041392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

