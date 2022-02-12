UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

