Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

UNP opened at $238.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

