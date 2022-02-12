Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, an increase of 338.5% from the January 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Urban One has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $270.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

