US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UCLE stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.38.
US Nuclear Company Profile
