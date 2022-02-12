US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCLE stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

