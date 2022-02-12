ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.94

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.94 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.38). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.38), with a volume of 215,308 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £18.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.94.
About ValiRx (LON:VAL)
