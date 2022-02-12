Vallourec (EPA:VK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.79

Vallourec S.A. (EPA:VK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.79 ($8.95) and traded as high as €8.05 ($9.25). Vallourec shares last traded at €8.02 ($9.21), with a volume of 786,716 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.79.
About Vallourec (EPA:VK)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.