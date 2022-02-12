Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 284.8% in January

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 284.8% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of VTHR opened at $200.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.76 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VTHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.