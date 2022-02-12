Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 284.8% in January

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 284.8% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of VTHR opened at $200.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.76 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

