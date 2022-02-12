Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 329.9% from the January 15th total of 379,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.