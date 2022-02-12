Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $86.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $93.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.