VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VAT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $39.23 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

