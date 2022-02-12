Verge Market Capitalization Tops $188.21 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $188.21 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00297076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,496,585,338 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

