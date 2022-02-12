Verso (VSO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,825.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $98,825.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.62 or 0.06909505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.33 or 1.00172047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00047315 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,079,203 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

