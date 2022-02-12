VerusCoin Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and $6,647.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.45 or 0.06835732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.82 or 0.99877566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00049453 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,799,741 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

