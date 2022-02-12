VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Update

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VGP from €240.00 ($275.86) to €260.00 ($298.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Get VGP alerts:

Shares of VGPBF opened at $265.21 on Friday. VGP has a fifty-two week low of $201.20 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.78.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.