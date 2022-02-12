Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $224.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.12. The company has a market cap of $430.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.