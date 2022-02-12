Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 395,540 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $95.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.